Kopitar hits 1,000 points, Kings knock off Coyotes 4-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Anze Kopitar had an assist to reach 1,000 career points, Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings eliminated the Arizona Coyotes from playoff contention with a 4-2 win. The Coyotes got some good news in their longshot bid to make the playoffs when St. Louis lost to Anaheim. The Kings ended Arizona’s hopes and bolstered their own longshot chances in the Coyotes’ home season finale. Kopitar had a goal and an assist on Monday, then became the fourth Los Angeles player to reach 1,000 career points on Sean Walker’s empty-net goal. Cal Petersen had 28 saves and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored for Los Angeles.