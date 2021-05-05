Duvall drives in 4, Marlins roll past Diamondbacks 8-0

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit his fifth home run and finished with four RBIs, Miguel Rojas scored three times and five Miami pitchers scattered five hits as the Marlins shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0 on Wednesday night. Rojas was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for Miami, who remain under .500 at 13-16 but are the only team in the NL East to have outscored opponents this season. Nick Ahmed had two hits for the Diamondbacks. Arizona had homered in 15 straight games, which was the longest streak in the majors this season.