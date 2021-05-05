Democrats, Arizona Senate in deal to ensure recount security

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Democratic Party has reached a deal with the Republican-controlled state Senate to ensure that voter and ballot privacy is guaranteed during a recount of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County. The agreement reached Wednesday puts teeth in a court order that already required the Senate and its contractor to follow state laws governing ballot privacy. Any violations of the agreement would be enforceable by seeking an emergency court order. The agreement also formalizes a deal allowing Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to have three observers inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the state fairgrounds.