Chance to shoot bison at Grand Canyon draws 45k applicants

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — More than 45,000 people have applied for one of a dozen spots to help thin a herd of bison at Grand Canyon National Park. The odds aren’t as good as drawing a tag to hunt the massive animals on land adjacent to the park, but they’re far better than getting struck by lightning or winning the Powerball. The National Park Service opened a rare opportunity for skilled shooters to kill bison at the park’s North Rim. Park officials say the massive animals have been trampling resources and spoiling the water. The opportunity drew applicants from around the country. Volunteers who are selected will be notified in mid-May.