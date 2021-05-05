Cardinals create scholarship to honor Black trailblazer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have created the Adele Harris Scholarship to honor the 50th anniversary of Harris becoming the first Black female to work in the front office of an NFL franchise. The $10,000 scholarship will be given each year to a graduating high school student in Arizona who is pursuing a career in sports. Harris spent 26 years with the Cardinals before retiring in 2001. The Chicago native was raised in St. Louis and joined the franchise in 1971 as an assistant in the public relations department.