Capela, Hawks pull away late to take 135-103 win over Suns

ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker’s 30 points and beat the Phoenix Suns 135-103. The Suns began the night even with the Utah Jazz in the race for the NBA’s best record, thanks to a five-game winning streak. Phoenix faded badly in the fourth quarter of the back-to-back following Tuesday night’s 134-118 overtime win at Cleveland. Atlanta outscored Phoenix 38-15 in the fourth period. Mikal Bridges, who had 18 points, was the Suns’ only other scorer in double figures. Trae Young had 16 points and 12 assists for Atlanta.