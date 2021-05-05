Arizona reports 742 additional COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 742 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and five more deaths as the state’s rates of new cases and deaths moved in different directions. The latest figures reported by the Department of Health Services raised Arizona’s pandemic totals to 866,022 cases to 17,360 deaths but remain far below daily increases seen during the pandemic’s peak last winter. Johns Hopkins University data shows Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rising over the past two weeks, increasing from 615.6 on April 19 to 730.1 on Monday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 15 to 11.3 during the same period.