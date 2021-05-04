Police: Suspect in deadly chase had vehicle theft conviction

GILBERT, Arizona (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of using a stolen pickup truck to lead a deadly police chase in Pinal and Maricopa counties last week had prior convictions for vehicle theft and fleeing from law enforcement.

Police say Jonathan Altland Jr. was previously convicted in Pinal County of unlawful means of transportation, drug paraphernalia and unlawful flight from a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say Altland led a chase Thursday that ended at a Gilbert car dealership where Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar was fatally injured and Gilbert Officer Rico Aranda suffered a head injury.

It’s unclear whether an attorney has been appointed to defend Altland.