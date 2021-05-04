Skip to Content

Police make arrest in Arizona in 1988 slaying in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man accused of killing a woman in south Alabama more than 30 years ago. Police in Mobile, Alabama, say 65-year-old Anthony Hayes was taken into custody on Monday in Arizona and is awaiting return to Alabama to face charges. Authorities didn’t release any information about how Hayes became a suspect in the killing of 69-year-old Stella McCrary. She was found dead in a home in Mobile on Jan. 23, 1988. Mobile police say they began investigating the case again in March, leading to the arrest.

Associated Press

