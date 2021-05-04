Officials: Over 1,600 weekend arrests of migrants in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol officials say their agents over the weekend arrested more than 1,600 migrants who were dropped off by buses in Mexico before crossing into the U.S. near Yuma.

Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky says the migrants were in groups of 30 or more who came illegally between late Friday and early Monday, crossing where there are open gaps or vehicle barriers.

It was not immediately known how many were traveling in families or as unaccompanied children.

Authorities have not said what countries they are from.

The Border Patrol in April apprehended nearly 14,000 migrants in its Yuma sector.