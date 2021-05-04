Man accused of manslaughter in a Phoenix street-racing crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after allegedly street racing and causing a crash last weekend. They say 34-year-old Andrew Friedlander was booked into jail Monday night after he was released from a hospital for treatment of his injuries. It was unclear Tuesday if Friedlander had a lawyer yet for his case. Police say 28-year-old Charissa Coleman was pronounced dead at a hospital after Sunday night’s crash. According to police, Coleman was making a left turn on a street when a passenger car slammed into her vehicle at a high rate of speed. A bystander pulled the unconscious woman from her vehicle and began performing CPR until medical crews arrived.