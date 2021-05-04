Ducey wants nursing home oversight board axed after failures

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed routine legislation reauthorizing the board that issues licenses and certifications for managers of nursing homes and assisted living facility managers. The governor said instead of allowing the Board of Examiners of Nursing Care Institution Administrators and Assisted Living Facility Managers to operate for eight more years it should be eliminated. The Republican governor cited an investigation by the Arizona Republic into lax board oversight when he issued the veto Monday evening. The problems include giving a convicted felon a license to run a Prescott nursing home that later had a major coronavirus outbreak.