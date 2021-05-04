Arizona reports 701 additional COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported 701 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths as the rate of new cases increased while the rate of new deaths was fairly stable. The state’s pandemic totals rose to 865,280 cases and 17,355 deaths. That’s according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 602 on April 18 to 727 on Sunday, while the rolling average of daily deaths slipped from 11.5 to 10.9 during the same period.