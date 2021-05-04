Arizona redistricting panel picks mapping consultant

PHOENIX (AP) — The commission that will redraw Arizona’s political district lines later this year has chosen a company to crunch Census data and create maps on a split vote. The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission chose a Virginia-based engineering company that partnered with a California-based firm that specializes in redistricting as its mapping consultant on Tuesday. The two Democrats on the redistricting panel opposed the choice, marking the second key hire where they split with the two Republicans on the commission and the independent chair sided with the GOP members. The mapping consultant is important because its data and maps help the commission divvy up Arizona’s population into congressional and legislative districts.