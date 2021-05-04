4 international players joining NFC West practice squads

NEW YORK (AP) — Each of the four NFC West teams will carry an additional international player on its practice squad next season as part of the International Player Pathway program. The players are linebacker Aaron Donkor of Germany, who will join the Seattle Seahawks; offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez of Mexico, headed to the San Francisco 49ers; offensive lineman Max Pircher of Italy, going to the Los Angeles Rams; and tight end Bernhard Seikovits of Austria, headed to the Arizona Cardinals. Each player will remain with his team through training camp. At that time, they become eligible for an international player practice squad exemption though the player can’t be activated during the 2021 season.