Woman dies after Phoenix crash involving street-racing cars

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a woman is dead after she was struck by one of two cars that were believed to be street racing. They say 28-year-old Charissa Coleman was pronounced dead at a hospital after Sunday night’s crash. Police say Coleman was making a left turn on a street when a passenger car slammed into her vehicle at a high rate of speed. A bystander pulled the unconscious woman from her vehicle and began performing CPR. Police say the 34-year-old man who was driving the passenger car remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.