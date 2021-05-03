Solar executive is 1st GOP candidate in Arizona Senate race

PHOENIX (AP) — Solar energy entrepreneur Jim Lamon is the first Republican to announce he’s challenging Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in next year’s election. Lamon kicked off his campaign with a video on Monday introducing himself to voters. He presents himself as a Washington outsider and successful businessman. Lamon founded DepCom Power, a Scottsdale-based firm that engineers and builds utility-scale solar plants. Lamon described growing up on a farm in Alabama and joining the ROTC to pay for college before working in the energy industry. He’s entering what could be a crowded field of Republicans seeking the GOP nomination in one of the highest-profile 2022 U.S. Senate races.