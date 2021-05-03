Hearing set over DNA evidence in rape of incapacitated woman

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has scheduled a May 21 hearing to consider a challenge to the DNA evidence against a nurse charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix. Nathan Sutherland’s lawyers argues the evidence should be tossed because officers didn’t get a warrant or have probable cause to take his client’s DNA and instead relied on a court order with a lesser standard of proof to gather the evidence. Police have said Sutherland’s DNA matched a sample taken from the woman’s son. Sutherland has pleaded not guilty to the charges.