Hall of Fame accepts Alomar’s resignation from board

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark says the museum has accepted Roberto Alomar’s resignation from its board of directors. Alomar was elected to the board in 2019 and submitted a letter of resignation on Saturday in the wake of an allegation of sexual misconduct. The Hall of Fame second baseman was fired last week as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation into the allegation. Clark said after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Alomar’s firing that his plaque would remain on display in Cooperstown. Alomar was inducted in 2011.