Arizona reports 652 new virus cases, no additional deaths

Authorities on Monday reported 652 additional COVID-19 cases in Arizona and no additional deaths from the virus. Over 2.9 million residents _ 41% of Arizona’s population _ have received at least one shot with almost 2.3 million people fully vaccinated. Health officials said more than 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona. In all, 864,000 confirmed cases and 17,344 deaths from the virus have been reported in Arizona since pandemic began. The total number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people were not tested early in the pandemic and because people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.