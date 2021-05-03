Amazing Amy to play for junior college national championship

PHOENIX (AP) — Amy Bockerstette is set to become the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate athletic championship. The 22-year-old golfer will play with her Paradise Valley Community College teammates at the NJCAA national championships May 10 to May 13 at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida. Bockerstette is the first person with Down syndrome to earn a college athletic scholarship and she became a viral sensation when she played the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale with PGA Tour player Gary Woodland before the 2019 Phoenix Open.