Vogt’s triple drives D-backs rally, 8-4 win over Rockies

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies. The game was tied at 4-all when Josh VanMeter led off the D-backs’ eighth with a walk. David Peralta singled with one out and Vogt followed with a drive down the right-field line that rattled around the corner, which allowed both runners to score easily. The D-backs improved to 15-13 and have won 10 of 13 games since a 5-10 start to the season.