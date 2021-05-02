Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. Tribal health officials say that as of Saturday, the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago now is 30,508 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah with 1,281 known deaths. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated. But people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings. Last week, the Navajo Department of Health loosened some virus-driven restrictions and transition to “yellow status.”