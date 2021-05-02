Booker scores 32 as Suns hold off Thunder 123-120

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points, and the Phoenix Suns held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-120. Phoenix entered the night one-half game behind Utah for the best record in the Western Conference. Phoenix led 119-103 with 3:29 remaining before the Thunder closed on a 17-4 run. Oklahoma City was coming off a 152-95 loss to the Indiana Pacers that was the worst home loss in NBA history. Darius Bazley had 19 points and nine rebounds and Theo Maledon added 18 points for the Thunder.