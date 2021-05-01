Tucson police: Arrest made in killing of man in parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a man is accused of killing another man after an argument by purposefully running him over in a parking lot. Police said 28-year-old Fernando Borquez was arrested Friday in the killing of 37-year-old Armando Rene Padilla. According to police, the two men had a “verbal confrontation” at a smoke shop and Borquez then got in a SUV and tried to hit Padilla and two family members. Police said Padilla and his family members ran off but Borquez followed Padila and struck him. It wasn’t known whether Borquez has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.