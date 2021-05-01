Rockies start May with lopsided win, beat Diamondbacks 14-6

PHOENIX (AP) — Dom Nuñez hit a grand slam, Trevor Story had three hits that included a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies pounded out 18 hits in a 14-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was a good start to May for the Rockies, who had the most losses in the National League during April with a 9-17 record. Arizona fell to 14-13 on the season. Zac Gallen took the loss and fell to 1-1. Reliever Matt Peacock had a rough night, giving up seven earned runs in one-third of an inning.