Quick impact? Cards expect early picks will help from Day 1

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping their first two picks in the NFL draft can help the franchise immediately. The Cardinals selected Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins in the first round and Purdue receiver Rondale Moore in the second. Arizona is trying to break a playoff drought that dates to 2015. Coach Kliff Kingsbury believes Collins and Moore can be instrumental in making that happen in 2021. The team used its late-round picks to beef up the team’s defensive depth, particularly in the secondary.