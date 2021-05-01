Skip to Content

Police: Man to face murder, other charges in officer’s death

1:46 pm AP - Arizona News

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Gilbert police say a man arrested in the death of one police officer and serious injury of another after they were struck by a stolen vehicle will face charges of murder and other crimes. Police said 25-year-old Jonathan Altland was transported to a hospital for unspecified injuries after being taken into custody Thursday night at a Gilbert auto dealership. That’s where Chandler police Officer Christopher Farrar was fatally injured and Gilbert police Officer Rico Aranda suffered a head injury. Online court records did not contain information about the case and it’s not known whether Altland has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content