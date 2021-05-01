Grand Canyon gateway seeks bigger tie to national park

VALLE, Ariz. (AP) — A heavily traveled highway junction near Arizona’s most well-known tourist attraction could be getting a new name. Most people traveling to the Grand Canyon’s South Rim pass through Valle. Some residents want to formally rename the community as Grand Canyon Junction to let tourists know the national park is just down the road. Valle sits along State Route 64, about 50 miles from Flagstaff. Some residents and business owners are pushing for the name change, saying they want to give their community additional prominence and clear up confusion about the Valle name.