Golden Knights beat Coyotes 3-2 in OT after blowing lead

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored on a power play at 3:04 of overtime, Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for the third on the NHL’s all-time wins list and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. The Coyotes got off to a slow start a night after ending the Golden Knights’ 10-game winning streak with a 3-0 win. Arizona came to life in the third period, with Christian Fischer scoring midway through and Christian Dvorak tying it on a power play with 5 1/2 minutes left. Fleury stopped 19 shots match Roberto Luongo for third all-time with 289 wins.