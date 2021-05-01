Arizona reports most additional COVID-19 cases in 3 weeks

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 1,047 additional confirmed daily cases, the largest single-day increase in three weeks, amid a rising trend in new cases and a slowing in additional deaths. The additional cases and 14 additional deaths reported Saturday on the state’s coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic’s totals to 863,571 cases and 17,388 deaths. Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 624 on April 15 to 736 on Thursday, The state’s rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 16.2 to 12.3 during the same period. That’s according to Johns Hopkins University data.