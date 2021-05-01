Skip to Content

Arizona man accused of sexual contact with girl on plane

1:49 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man has been indicted in Alaska on a federal charge of abusive sexual contact involving a 16-year-old girl who was seated next to him on a flight from Phoenix to Anchorage.

Federal prosecutors accuse 58-year-old Kepueli Talaiasi of Mesa of touching the girl as she sat in a middle seat between him and his adult son, who slept during most of the flight. Prosecutors asked for the continued detention of Talaiasi, saying he posed a threat to potential seatmates if he flew home to Arizona pending trial.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Talaiasi who might comment on his behalf.

