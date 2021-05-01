Skip to Content

4-vehicle crash kills 2, injures 5, including state trooper

8:49 am AP - Arizona News

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say four vehicles collided on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg, killing two people and injuring at least five others, including a state trooper pulled from his vehicle after it caught fire. The state Department of Public Safety said those killed Friday night included one person in a vehicle seen speeding and passing other vehicles in a no-passing zone and one person in a low-on-gas SUV being escorted by the trooper. The DPS said people from a fourth vehicle involved in the crash extracted the trooper, who was trapped in his vehicle, before it became fully engulfed. No identities were released.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content