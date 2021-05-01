4-vehicle crash kills 2, injures 5, including state trooper

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say four vehicles collided on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg, killing two people and injuring at least five others, including a state trooper pulled from his vehicle after it caught fire. The state Department of Public Safety said those killed Friday night included one person in a vehicle seen speeding and passing other vehicles in a no-passing zone and one person in a low-on-gas SUV being escorted by the trooper. The DPS said people from a fourth vehicle involved in the crash extracted the trooper, who was trapped in his vehicle, before it became fully engulfed. No identities were released.