Suns beat Jazz 121-100, pull into tie at top of West

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 31 points, Mikal Bridges added 18 and the Phoenix Suns pulled into a tie for the top spot in the Western Conference by beating the Utah Jazz 121-100 on Friday night. Two nights after clinching their first postseason spot in 11 years, the Suns kept rolling and never trailed after the opening minutes. Booker shot 13 of 19 from the field. Chris Paul added 12 points and nine assists. Deandre Ayton had 11 points and nine rebounds. Utah was playing without their All-Star backcourt of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz were led by Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 22 points.