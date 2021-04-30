Plans for major Flagstaff hospital expansion, health village

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona Healthcare has announced plans for a major expansion south of Flagstaff. It includes a new state-of-the-art hospital, ambulatory services and a future health and wellness village at its Fort Tuthill campus. NAH currently operates the only Level 1 trauma center in northern Arizona at Flagstaff Medical Center. NAH President and CEO Flo Spyro says experience gained during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year helped underscore challenges and restrictions to further prepare for future health care needs. NAH Chief Administrative Officer Josh Tinkle said the project will create a community gathering place with an emphasis on wellness, innovation, virtual and world-class care.