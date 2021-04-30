Hall of Famer Alomar fired by MLB over sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014. The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter. MLB says it won’t provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward.