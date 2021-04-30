First lady Jill Biden to visit Salt Lake City next week

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is planning to visit Salt Lake City next week as part of a tour of several Western states. The White House said Friday that Biden will travel to Salt Lake City and Las Vegas on Wednesday and then go to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado the following day. No additional details about her visit were immediately available. Biden visited an area of the Navajo Nation located in Arizona last week where she went to a small grade school. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah earlier this month.