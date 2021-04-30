Evacuations lifted for area near wildfire in Mohave County

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of a neighborhood evacuated because of a wildfire in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman can return to their homes. Though the evacuation notice issued Sunday for approximately 200 homes in Pine Lakes was lifted Friday, officials said that area and Mohave County’s Hualapai Mountain Park remained closed to visitors and other non-residents. More detailed mapping indicated that the fired had burned 1279 acres as of Friday and was contained around 34% of its perimeter. Recent snow and rain helped slow the fire’s growth but officials said dry and hot conditions were forecast to return over the weekend. Cause of the fire was under investigation.