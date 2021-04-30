D-Backs’ Bumgarner wins 3rd straight start, 7-2 over Rockies

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner followed his seven-inning no-hitter by allowing one run over five innings and sparked a four-run third-inning rally with a single to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 7-2. Bumgarner fell behind in the first inning when Trevor Story doubled on his 11th pitch and C.J. Cron followed with an RBI single. The 31-year-old left-hander gave up only two more hits, both singles, in his final four innings and won his third straight start. He walked one and struck out six _ including the side in the fifth _ and left after 81 pitches.