Coyotes end Golden Knights’ 10-game win streak with 3-0 win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Adin Hill stopped 25 shots and the Arizona Coyotes ended the Vegas Golden Knights’ 10-game winning streak while keeping their playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 win. Arizona failed on a chance to solidify its playoff chances over the past two weeks, losing four of five games to drop behind St. Louis for the West Division’s final playoff spot. The Coyotes played the Golden Knights, the division’s top team, with a playoff-like intensity in a physical, fast-paced game. John Hayden and Michael Bunting scored, and Arizona shut down a Vegas team that had outscored teams 45-17 during its franchise-long win streak.