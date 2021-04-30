Arizona man killed on Reno interstate was apparent suicide

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A preliminary investigation into the death of a pedestrian on Interstate 580 in Reno earlier this week indicates the cause of the Arizona man’s death was apparent suicide. The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the victim Friday as 36-year-old Dedric Torrio of Tucson, Arizona. He was declared dead at the scene Monday night. THe patrol says the investigation shows he was lying face down on the interstate southeast of downtown near Moana Lane when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. It said he was hit by the tires and undercarriage of a Volvo SUV. The Washoe County medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause of death.