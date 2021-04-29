Vaccinated Arizona state lawmaker positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX (AP) — A fully vaccinated Arizona state lawmaker has confirmed they have tested positive for COVID-19. Tucson Democratic Rep. Alma Hernandez announced late Wednesday that she has some symptoms and is quarantining at the home she maintains in Phoenix. Hernandez said she has lost her sense of taste and smell and has a bad headache, typical mild symptoms of the coronavirus. Her brother, Democratic Rep. Daniel Hernandez, says he tested negative for the virus but will self-isolate for several days and then take another test. Alma Hernandez is at least the seventh Arizona lawmaker who has confirmed they contracted the virus.