Phoenix mom arrested after her child overdosed on fentanyl

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a woman is facing a child abuse charge after her baby allegedly overdosed on fentanyl and was found to have a skull fracture. They say 18-year-old Priscilla Caldera was arrested Monday night. Police say they administered Narcan to the 9-month-old boy, who now is in stable condition. Court paperwork said Phoenix police and firefighters received a 911 call about a baby who wasn’t breathing. Arriving officers reported finding blue oval pills inside the child’s crib. Firefighters took the child to the hospital, where doctors found more blue pills inside the boy’s mouth. Police say Caldera told officers that she gave a ride to a friend who left a bag of blue pills in her car.