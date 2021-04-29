Oro Valley music venue promoter is indicted on fraud charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI says an Oro Valley man who is a music venue promoter has been indicted on federal fraud charges. Federal prosecutors say 54-year-old Frederick Stahmer is facing four counts of wire fraud and one count of forfeiture. They say Stahmer allegedly collected thousands of dollars from investors for his concert and promotion business, Frederick Entertainment Inc. He allegedly told people that his Oro Valley-based company financed, promoted and marketed music venues around the country. Authorities say investors lost more than $1 million in the scheme. It was unclear Thursday if Stahmer has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf about the charges.