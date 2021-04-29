New Mexico tribe, US agency reach agreement over hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has agreed to provide emergency and in-patient care at a hospital on tribal lands in New Mexico at least through next February. The Indian Health Service reached an agreement with Acoma Pueblo to keep the hospital open while officials determine what resources will best meet the needs of the Indigenous community going forward. The pueblo announced the court-approved agreement Thursday. A federal judge signed off earlier this week but noted the case could be reopened if the deal is violated. The pueblo had sued in January, saying the lack of emergency health care could not have come at a worse time.