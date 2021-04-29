Evacuations remain in effect in wildfire area near Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Crews patrolled and bolstered containment lines around a wildfire in mountains near Kingman as officials said they weren’t ready to allow residents to return to some 200 homes evacuated early in the week. The fire in the Hualapai Mountains had burned 1,279 acres of timber, brush and grass as of Thursday and was contained around 13% of its perimeter. Snow and rain slowed the fire’s growth but officials said the evacuation notices remained in effect due to “continued uncertainty with fire activity” and difficult and hazardous conditions on area roads due to heavy traffic related to fire operations.