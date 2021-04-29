Smith leads stellar D-backs’ bullpen in 5-3 win over Rockies

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a go-ahead triple, Josh Rojas connected for a solo homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks climbed out of an early three-run hole to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Thursday night. The Rockies built a 3-0 lead by the third inning after Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon all had run-scoring hits. The Diamondbacks responded with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to tie the game. Arizona’s decisive rally came in the seventh when Escobar tripled into the right-center gap, scoring Josh VanMeter. Arizona’s bullpen threw five scoreless innings.