Cardinals go LB again, grab Tulsa’s Collins with No. 16 pick

The Arizona Cardinals added a linebacker in the first round of the NFL draft for a second straight season, grabbing Tulsa’s Zaven Collins with the No. 16 pick. The Nagruski and Bednarik Award winner wasn’t even sure he’d be drafted heading into the 2020 season, but he put up big numbers with 53 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for a loss, four sacks, four interceptions, two pass breakups and a blocked kick in eight starts. He was a first team AP All-American and also the AAC Player of the Year. It continues a remarkable rise for Collins, who didn’t receive much Division I interest from college coaches while playing in high school in the small town of Hominy, Oklahoma.