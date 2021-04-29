Auditors: Ex-sheriff may have violated laws with unworked OT

PHOENIX (AP) — Auditors say former Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada and a former top aide may have violated state laws on the use of public money and the solicitation of fraud when the sheriff’s office approved $196,000 in pay to dozens of employees for unworked overtime. The Arizona Auditor General’s Office said Thursday that it submitted its report on the unworked overtime from a period of five years to Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office. The office declined to comment on whether it was conducting a criminal investigation. Estrada in an interview Thursday denied personally profiting from the practice and said he believed county officials didn’t adequately fund law enforcement.