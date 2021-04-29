Arizona ruing sets standard on use of mental health records

PHOENIX (AP) — A new Arizona Supreme Court decision sets a standard for trial courts to use when deciding whether to open the door for a criminal defendant to possibly use a victim’s mental health records. The court said Thursday that defendants can ask a trial court to review the records if there’s a “reasonable possibility” they would be useful as evidence or needed to cross-examine a witness. The decision in the case of a man awaiting trial in a Maricopa County homicide case overturned a state Court of Appeals ruling that said a defendant must satisfy a more stringent standard called “substantial probability.”